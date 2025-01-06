Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 72.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

