Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.89.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
