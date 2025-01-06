Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stake Increased by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 976.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.90. 42,877,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,403,773. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

