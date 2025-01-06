THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on THO. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $96.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.68. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,075. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

