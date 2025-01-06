Travis Alvin Thompson Sells 1,750 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $24,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,023.19. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travis Alvin Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Travis Alvin Thompson sold 2,686 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $40,290.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Travis Alvin Thompson sold 6,256 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $157,088.16.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.88. 289,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,603. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCYC

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.