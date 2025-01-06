Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.94 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.46). Approximately 2,356,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 800,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.85 ($0.46).

Van Elle Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £39.49 million, a PE ratio of 925.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.63.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings is the UK’s largest and most diverse specialist geotechnical engineering contractor. The Company provides a range of ground engineering techniques and services including ground investigation; general and specialist piling, rail geotechnical engineering, modular foundations and ground improvement and stabilisation services.

