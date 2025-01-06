VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,401,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 3,993,066 shares.The stock last traded at $262.47 and had previously closed at $251.88.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
