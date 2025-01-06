VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,401,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 3,993,066 shares.The stock last traded at $262.47 and had previously closed at $251.88.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after buying an additional 424,042 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

