Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,484,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 745.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VXF traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $194.76. The stock had a trading volume of 377,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.26. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $156.37 and a 12-month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

