Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Holdings Boosted by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 73,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

VIGI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.38. 231,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,430. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

