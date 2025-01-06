Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 190.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,114,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,569,000 after acquiring an additional 395,436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $548.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,689. The firm has a market cap of $497.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $430.37 and a 1-year high of $559.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

