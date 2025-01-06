Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns Neutral Rating from Macquarie

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Macquarie in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.58.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,181,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

