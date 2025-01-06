WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 710,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 220,526 shares.The stock last traded at $110.72 and had previously closed at $110.38.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJ. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 280.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 26.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1,957.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

