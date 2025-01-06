Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WIX. Barclays upped their target price on Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.59.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $3.72 on Monday, hitting $226.47. The stock had a trading volume of 310,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.03 and a 200-day moving average of $176.31. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $229.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,791,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,197,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 4.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,118,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,910,000 after acquiring an additional 50,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 27.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 690,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 165,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

