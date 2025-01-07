1,074 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,962,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,015,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 357,723 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 627,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after buying an additional 529,591 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.99. 107,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,062. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $319,078.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,279,423.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,200 shares of company stock worth $5,808,231. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.