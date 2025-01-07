159,100 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 159,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up about 3.1% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 256.7% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

