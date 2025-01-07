190,437 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Acquired by Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 5.7% of Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3,386.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,855. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $44.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

