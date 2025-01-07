55,995 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 279,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 288,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 911,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,097,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 196,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $483,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. 2,829,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,291. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

