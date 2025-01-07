Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Down 18.2% – Should You Sell?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 18.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 557,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 383,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38.
Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Abcourt Mines
Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.
