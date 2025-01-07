AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 15.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AER opened at $95.12 on Thursday. AerCap has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $100.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

