Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO) Receives FDA Approval for Update to PYRUKYND Treatment for Hemolytic Anemia in Adults with PK DeficiencyOn January 3, 2025, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ha

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

