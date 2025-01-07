Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO) Receives FDA Approval for Update to PYRUKYND Treatment for Hemolytic Anemia in Adults with PK DeficiencyOn January 3, 2025, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ha

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Agios Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agios Pharmaceuticals
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain