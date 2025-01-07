Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.78 and last traded at $84.95. 4,477,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 10,057,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.52.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

The company has a market cap of $201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

