American Well (NYSE:AMWL) & Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Head to Head Review

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Well and Corpay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 4 0 0 2.00 Corpay 0 4 10 1 2.80

American Well currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.13%. Corpay has a consensus price target of $368.57, indicating a potential upside of 7.56%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Corpay.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -84.27% -52.49% -40.22% Corpay 26.14% 39.44% 7.54%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares American Well and Corpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

American Well has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corpay has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Corpay shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Corpay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Well and Corpay”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $254.04 million 0.46 -$675.16 million ($14.63) -0.52 Corpay $3.76 billion 6.36 $981.89 million $14.02 24.44

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corpay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corpay beats American Well on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members. It provides Carepoint devices comprising carts, peripherals, tablets, and TVs, which serve as digital access points in clinical settings. In addition, the company offers Amwell Medical Group network services consisting of primary and urgent care, behavioral health therapy, acute psychiatry, lactation counseling, and nutrition services. Further, it provides professional services to facilitate implementation, workflow design, systems integration, and service expansion for its products, as well as patient and provider engagement services. The company sells its products through field sales professionals, channel partners, and value-added resellers. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

