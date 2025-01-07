Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Amphenol by 102.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,269. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $75.78. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. This represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

