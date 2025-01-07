Analysts Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) PT at $27.89

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.89. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.13 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $4,127,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,556.66. The trade was a 40.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,412.08. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 146.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

