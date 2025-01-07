Analysts Set Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Price Target at $112.00

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NIC shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 14,171 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,459,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,445. This trade represents a 29.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 5,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $663,080.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,172.94. This trade represents a 16.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,507 shares of company stock valued at $9,626,332 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 858.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIC stock opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

