Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock Position Cut by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,786,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 274,742 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream makes up about 1.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $26,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 37,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. 1,996,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,616. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.34.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AM shares. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

