Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 230.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $516.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.16 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,037,533.84. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,283.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 64.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

