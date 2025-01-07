Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) Insider Acquires A$57,600.00 in Stock

Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$57,600.00 ($36,000.00).
Aurumin Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.
Aurumin Company Profile
