AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $403.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.87. 393,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,855. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AZZ has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $97.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.79.

Get AZZ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.