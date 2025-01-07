Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.60 Per Share

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 86.80 ($1.09) on Tuesday. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.96 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.80 ($1.27). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The firm has a market cap of £306.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,240.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Barron bought 20,600 shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,922 ($22,422.12). Also, insider Andrew Watkins purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($10,634.31). 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

