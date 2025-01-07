Bangor Savings Bank Buys 8,965 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.3% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $184,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $598.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $597.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $470.55 and a one year high of $612.09. The firm has a market cap of $516.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Gene-Editing Stocks Positioned for a Strong Comeback in 2025
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Will Berkshire Hathaway Continue to Dominate in 2025?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 2 Agriculture Stocks To Benefit From a Trump Presidency in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.