Bangor Savings Bank Buys 8,965 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.3% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $184,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $598.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $597.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $470.55 and a one year high of $612.09. The firm has a market cap of $516.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.