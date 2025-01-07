Bangor Savings Bank Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Trust Co of the South boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $199.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.81 and a 200-day moving average of $197.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

