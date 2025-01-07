Bangor Savings Bank Has $552,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Illumina by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 58.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 81.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $138.65 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.95.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

