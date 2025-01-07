Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,048,000 after acquiring an additional 402,211 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,853,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,717,000 after purchasing an additional 72,637 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,865,000 after buying an additional 241,982 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,765,000 after buying an additional 497,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $223.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.52 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $6,089,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,800.92. This trade represents a 77.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.