Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 5,043 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1,159.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 741.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $170.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.30. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.