Bangor Savings Bank Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price target (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $895.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,052.90.

Shares of REGN opened at $716.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $970.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $693.00 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

