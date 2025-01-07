Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 80 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cintas were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cintas by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cintas by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Cintas by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,926 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Up 3.8 %

CTAS stock traded up $7.01 on Tuesday, hitting $192.11. 462,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,251. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $143.98 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

