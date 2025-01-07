Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,684,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,497 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 112,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 86,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.89.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.26. The stock had a trading volume of 293,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,968. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

