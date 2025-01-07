Bank of New Hampshire Sells 267 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 300,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,899. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.04.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.