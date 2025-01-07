Bank of New Hampshire Sells 582 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.82. 490,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $126.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.56.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

