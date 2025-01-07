Bank of New Hampshire Sells 610 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,734.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 626,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,504,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.58 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

