Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 46.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,304,000 after buying an additional 312,729 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,174,000. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 23.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,402,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after buying an additional 269,976 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 240.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after buying an additional 265,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.23. 142,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,595. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $126.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,233.60. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

