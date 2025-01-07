Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 137 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $753,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.72. 2,226,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.73 and its 200 day moving average is $282.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $233.26 and a one year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.