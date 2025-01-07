Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 55 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 3.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Intuit by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intuit by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 26,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.89, for a total value of $16,624,890.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,701,828.41. The trade was a 41.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,848 shares of company stock worth $187,041,365. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $9.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $615.98. 450,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,878. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $638.45. The company has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $557.29 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $737.44.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

