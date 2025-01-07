Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $183,842,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 57,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,148. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.67 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.14 and a 200 day moving average of $170.99.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

