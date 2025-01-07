Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.07. The stock had a trading volume of 824,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,500. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $302.34 and a 52-week high of $428.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.66 and its 200 day moving average is $387.95.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

