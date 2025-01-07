Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 659 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 287.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

Cintas Stock Up 2.6 %

CTAS traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,997. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $143.98 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.59 and its 200-day moving average is $204.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.