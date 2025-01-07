Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 516 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,623 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after buying an additional 2,745,665 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,738 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,776,000 after acquiring an additional 217,830 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,991,000 after buying an additional 179,901 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,912. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

