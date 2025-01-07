Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,142 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 96,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 62,129 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.73. 1,621,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,222. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.68 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

