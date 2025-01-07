Birch Capital Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.8% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,821. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,701. The firm has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $83.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Charles Schwab Profile



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

