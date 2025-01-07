Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £144.10 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier bought 11 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,310 ($16.39) per share, for a total transaction of £144.10 ($180.28).

Rebecca Napier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Rebecca Napier sold 3,324 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,308 ($16.36), for a total value of £43,477.92 ($54,395.00).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Rebecca Napier acquired 12 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,306 ($16.34) per share, with a total value of £156.72 ($196.07).

On Friday, October 18th, Rebecca Napier bought 12 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($16.05) per share, for a total transaction of £153.96 ($192.62).

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of LON:BVIC traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,310 ($16.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,277. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770 ($9.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,333 ($16.68). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,291.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,263.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,568.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

